KCR to visit these 3 districts as part of 'Polambata' today
Recently, he visited Jangoan, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts
Hyderabad: As a part of Polambata, BRS chief KCR will visit Karimnagar and Rajanna-Siricilla districts on Friday. Recently, he visited Jangoan, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. He examined the dry crops and interacted with the farmers. Farmers who lost crops were visited. Now the Polambata schedule for Friday has been finalized. KCR will leave Erravelli Farm House at 8.30 am. Reached Mukdumpur at half past ten and examine the dried crops.
Lunch will be held at Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar's residence at 1 pm. At 2 pm he will visit Rajanna-Siricilla. He will also visit Mid Maneru Reservoir at Sabhashpally. A media conference will be held at Telangana Bhavan in Siricilla District Center at 4 pm in the evening. He will leave Sirisilla at five in the evening and reach Erravelli Farm House till 7 in the night.