KCR turns emotional on meeting Kavitha

After getting bail from the Supreme Court, the BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday reached Eravelli farmhouse to meet her father and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who got emotional on his daughter’s return.

The BRS leader who came to the city from New Delhi on Wednesday reached to KCR’s farmhouse on Thursday evening. Kavitha along with her husband Anil and children came to meet KCR.

The BRS leader got emotional after seeing her daughter returning from jail after five and half months. Kavitha touched KCR’s feet and he blessed and hugged her with affection.

Party leaders were happy with the affection between father and the daughter. There was joy and a festive atmosphere in the farmhouse on the arrival of Kavitha.

