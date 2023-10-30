KCR urges people to give huge majority to BRS in Jukkal, asks to be wary of Congress

JUKKAL: Telangana CM KCR expressed his support for Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde and MP Bibi Patil, stating that they are good individuals who do not engage in party politics. He urged the people of the Jukkal constituency to ensure Hanmanth Shinde's victory with a significant majority. CM KCR attended and spoke at the BRS Praja Ashirvada Sabha event organized in the Jukkal constituency.



CM KCR highlighted that in the past, MLAs used to reside in Hyderabad, but Hanmant Shinde actively engages with the people and listens to their grievances. He spends 25 days per month in the constituency and is involved in various developmental activities. CM KCR expressed his desire for Shinde to win by a large margin and assured that further development programs would be implemented after the elections. He advised the people to consider the track record of Congress MLAs and MPs in the past.

Furthermore, CM KCR emphasized the achievements of Telangana as the youngest state in the country. He mentioned that the state has surpassed others in per capita income and electricity consumption. He highlighted the government's efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply and cautioned against the potential negative impact if Congress were given a chance, referring to the potential rollback of initiatives like the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Dharani portal. CM KCR encouraged voters to think carefully before casting their votes.

CM KCR said that due to lack of electricity in Karnataka, farmers are dying by drinking pesticides. Stating that Jukkal constituency is where Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana meet and you all know what is happening in Karnataka and what is going on in Maharashtra, the CM said to the people present in the meeting that 8 to 11 farmers are dying there every day. He said that there is no one who cares about the farmers in those two states.