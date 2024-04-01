KCR uttering lies out of depression and frustration: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly refuted the allegations by BRS chief and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, wherein the latter held the Congress Government responsible for drought conditions in some parts of Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that every word KCR spoke at a press meet in Suryapet on Sunday was a fabrication. He emphasised that KCR's press meet was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods, attributing them to KCR's frustration and depression following his loss of power in Telangana.

“There is no power shortage or power cuts for any sector in any part of Telangana as being falsely allegedly by KCR,” claimed Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the BRS has completely disintegrated and is on the verge of extinction. He highlighted the uniqueness of BRS potentially trying to become the first regional party in India to transition into a national party before facing complete annihilation after a single electoral defeat. He predicted that BRS would fail to secure a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, leaving only KCR and his family members within the party.

The Minister pointed out that during KCR's tenure as Chief Minister, he enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in either the palatial Pragati Bhavan or his farmhouse. However, since losing power, KCR, out of frustration, visited Suryapet under the pretence of meeting drought-affected farmers. He accused KCR of peddling falsehoods during his entire tour, exemplifying an incident where the power supply for KCR's press conference relied on a generator. He criticised KCR for wrongly blaming the Congress Government for power supply issues, despite the government's efforts to ensure uninterrupted electricity across Telangana.

"KCR has held the position of Chief Minister for two terms. It is deeply concerning that an individual of such stature is resorting to such blatant falsehoods," he remarked, emphasising that the Congress Government has ensured uninterrupted 24x7 power supply throughout Telangana under all circumstances. He informed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu have issued necessary directives to relevant officials to guarantee uninterrupted power supply to all consumer categories. Nevertheless, he pointed out that KCR erroneously blamed the Congress Government for power supply issues.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that KCR lacks the authority to comment on the power supply situation in Telangana. Referring to his prior interaction with NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh during his tenure as a Lok Sabha member, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the previous BRS Government's failure to cooperate with NTPC in providing land and water in time for the establishment of the promised 4,000 MW power plant despite the NTPC bearing the remaining project costs. He criticised the previous BRS Government for completing only one power project in a decade – the Bhadradari Power Plant – utilising outdated sub-critical technology. This decision, he stressed, has excessively burdened the public exchequer, with cost overruns exceeding thrice the standard rates of regular plants.

Similarly, the Yadadri power plant, started by then-CM KCR, has been enormously delayed and has had cost overruns.

He emphasised that the Civil Supplies Department has initiated the process of procuring every grain produced in Telangana by establishing 7,149 procurement centres, the highest ever in the separate state. He stated that clear instructions have been issued to ensure that paddy is procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and not even one rupee less.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised KCR for shedding "crocodile tears" over crop damages due to drought. He revealed that as an MP last year when he raised a question in the Lok Sabha on crop insurance, he discovered that Telangana was the only state among 29 states without crop insurance against natural disasters. He highlighted that the previous BRS Government failed to provide any compensation or insurance to farmers throughout its ten-year tenure. However, he condemned KCR's theatrics of visiting farmers affected by untimely rains before the last Assembly elections, promising compensation that was never delivered. He emphasised that instead of making grand promises, KCR should apologise to farmers for mistreating them.

The Minister denounced KCR for the complete devastation of the irrigation sector during the ten years of BRS rule. He urged KCR to feel ashamed and apologise to the people for orchestrating what he deemed the largest fraud and scam in independent India's history. Despite being embroiled in what he termed as history's biggest scam, he criticised KCR's audacity in boasting about the Kaleshwaram project, which has seen over Rs. 94,000 crore of public funds spent without yielding significant benefits. He highlighted the detrimental effects of high-cost short-term loans acquired for the project, warning that future generations would bear the consequences. He condemned KCR's lack of accountability, accusing him of inflating the project's costs by thousands of crores against the Central Water Commission's approved estimates. He emphasised that the project's implementation was so flawed that its electricity bills would cost over Rs. 10,000 crore every year.

He recounted the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers on October 23, 2023, during KCR's tenure as Chief Minister. Despite warnings from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), he lamented the BRS government's lack of precautionary measures, which resulted in substantial water wastage. He criticised KCR for attempting to shift blame onto the Congress Government for incidents under his administration.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that during KCR's tenure as Chief Minister, Chandrashekhar Rao convened a meeting on July 2, 2023, to assess the water levels in the Godavari and Krishna Rivers. Upon determining insufficient water levels, directives were issued to prioritise water release solely for drinking and not for irrigation. He pointed out that by the time the Congress assumed power on December 7, 2023, the rainy season had passed, and drought conditions had set in. Despite these challenges, he emphasised that the Congress Government has been diligently working to manage the situation to the best of its ability.

He criticised the BRS Government's Mission Bhagiratha, labelling it a complete failure and referring to it as a "commission bhagiratha." He said huge loans were procured at high interest rates, and the BRS Government achieved nothing fruitful. He asserted that there would have been no shortage of drinking water if the Mission Bhagiratha project had been successful.

Uttam Kumar Reddy presented statistics comparing the water availability in major reservoirs across the state. He noted a significant decline, citing that whereas there was 1229 TMC of water in 2023, this year, only 154 TMC was available in Jurala, compared to 895 TMC in 2022. Similarly, the water availability in SRSP dropped from 590 TMC to 205 TMC this year. He argued that the current water scarcity, as evidenced by these figures, contradicts claims made by KCR and other BRS leaders that the drought situation was not natural.

Additionally, Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the friendship between KCR and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led to the implementation of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, resulting in a significant diversion of Krishna River water to Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that this diversion surpassed historical levels observed during undivided Andhra Pradesh, causing the united districts of Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda to be deprived of their rightful share of Krishna waters.

He also rejected KCR's accusation of transferring Telangana's projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). He clarified that the Congress Government had unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly, firmly rejecting the relinquishment of project control to the KRMB. Despite this, he criticised KCR for persistently attempting to mislead the public with baseless allegations.

Furthermore, Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed KCR's assertion of resolving Hyderabad's drinking water problem. He pointed out that the previous Congress regimes had orchestrated the transportation of Krishna and Godavari River waters to Hyderabad in different phases, with no involvement from the BRS.

He criticised KCR's advice to the police to act neutrally, highlighting the extensive misuse of police force during KCR's tenure. He maintained that the Congress Government is operating within the bounds of the law.

He totally dismissed the allegations of farmers' suicides, attributing the onset of drought to the closing stages of the BRS regime, which the Congress Government is diligently addressing. He explained that the surge in power demand is a consequence of weather conditions, and the government is striving to safeguard crops to the best of its ability. He maintained that there have been no instances of farmers' suicides, affirming ongoing efforts to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies. He disclosed that District Collectors have been tasked with assessing crop damages and submitting reports promptly.

He emphasised that even the State Government is awaiting the interim report from the National Dam Safety Authority regarding damages to the Kaleshwaram project.