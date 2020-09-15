KCR warns Centre conspires to shut all PSUs including power sector

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has warned the Union government is conspiring to close down all the public sector units including the Power sector. He termed the Power Bill introduced by the centre in the Parliament is a draconian law which will snatch away every right the state government is enjoying in the supply of powers to the farming and domestic sector at subsidized prices.

The CM has asked the four elected BJP MPs from Telangana to support the TRS fight against the Power Bill.



KCR alleged that the union government is preparing the ground to handover the entire power sector to the private agencies.