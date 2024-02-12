KCR was chased away by Karimnagar people: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy referting to BRS leader KCR in the assembly said that when the people of Karimnagar chased him away, he fled from there and migrated to Palamuru district, and the people of Mahbubnagar won him as MP. CM Revanth Reddy responded to Harish Rao's comments during the discussion on Krishna waters. Harish Rao told blatant lies in the assembly. When the discussion on Krishna waters was going on in the assembly, the main opposition leader KCR was accused of confining himself to the farm house without participating in the discussion. He said that South Telangana is dependent on Krishna waters.

Telangana society needs to be told the facts. When a special resolution was introduced that projects should not be handed over to the Central government and 68 percent share of Krishna waters should be given to Telangana... the main opposition leader should have come to the house soberly and expressed support. He said that we stand on one word for the rights of Telangana and for Telangana water.

Padmarao should be given the responsibilities of the leader of the opposition

Revnth Reddy said that the opposition leader's chair was empty the other day... now Padma Rao is sitting there, at least if they are given the responsibilities of the opposition leader, they will fulfill those responsibilities. Please request that he be given the responsibility as the leader of the opposition. He said that Padma Rao is a true Telanganaist... a person who fights for Telangana... Telangana society will benefit if such a person is appointed as the leader of the opposition.

Stealth should be avoided

One is not handing over projects to KRMB, two is that 68 TMC of water should come to Telangana. Opposite? He refused to say. He said that after clarifying this matter, we can talk about other matters. Moreover, they said that their (BRS) words will give strength to the enemies, that the method of carrying the bag to the thieves is not good for the enemies... Still they are appealing to them to change their thieving mentality and adopt Telangana mentality.