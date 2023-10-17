KCR will become CM for third time

Khammam: BRS floor leader Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday said Congress and BJP leaders have no moral right to criticise the manifesto of BRS which lays roadmap for furthering the welfare and development of the state in the next five years in all fields.

Rao stated that KCR was the only leader in the country, who was capable and had commitment to fulfill all his poll promises made to the people. Referring to the criticism of the Congress leaders, he said the charges were baseless.

He questioned why the Congress was not implementing the six guarantees, promised to Telangana people, in the other being ruled by it.

Leaders of the BJP, which has been opposing pro-poor policies, cannot point their fingers at the BRS manifesto. He asserted that BRS would come to power and people would see KCR as the Chief Minister for the third time. He exuded confidence that all the 10 seats in the district would be won by BRS.