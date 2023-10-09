KCR will become CM once again: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of Telangana’s Assembly election notification, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that K Chandrasekhar Rao will be victorious once again and will serve as Chief Minister for another term.



Speaking to media persons at the party head office in Darussalam Asad explained how his party which is ready for upcoming polls was focusing not only in Telangana, but also in Rajasthan. He said that both the States have different issues, but issues concerned with minorities were important, as they still lag behind in terms of ‘social empowerment’.

Responding to questions on how Congress was targeting AIMIM while terming it as B-Team of BJP, Asad recalled how his party supported the Congress during 2004 and later in 2008 despite the fact that Left parties ended their support. “It is their height of hypocrisy, political arrogance and intellectual dishonesty,” he felt.