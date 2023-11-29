KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR

Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the party leaders met crores of people directly in hundreds of meetings, road shows, hall meetings and got to know their minds.

From Adilabad to Alampur, from Basra to Bhadrachalam, people flocked to BRS meetings like a flood. A positive vibration was seen among the people. KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win, said the Minister.

Setting new records and creating new history is not new to KCR. He is going to achieve the rare feat of being the CM of South India for the third time in a row with the blessings of the people, KTR said speaking to the media in Sircilla on Tuesday.

He said he is confident BRS is going to win the elections and cadres should work with redoubled enthusiasm for the next two days and counter fake news, fake campaigns on social media. The people entrusted us with the responsibility of developing Telangana that they had fought so hard for.

In the spirit of the sacrifices of the martyrs, BRS rebuilt the destroyed State brick by brick. TRS/BRS is a party born for Telangana, it is Telangana home party and Telangana’s own party.

Palamuru migrations stopped, fluoride problem solved in Nalgonda, Sircilla weaver’s suicides stopped and the handloom workers get a lot of work, the Minister added. The bad days when the farmers tired of running motors late at night and suffering snakebites are gone. farmers are harvesting crops like that in Punjab. Farmer’s leverage and land value increased. 2.32 lakh notifications have been given and 60, 000 jobs have been filled, KTR said.

Medical Colleges are set up in each district to make children from weaker sections to become doctors. Beyond Bangalore, Hyderabad is number one in IT jobs. 44 per cent of the new technology jobs in the country are in Hyderabad.

Congress is not a new party it is a party that has been thrown in the garbage basket as it made Telangana cry for 50 years. Congress hands are stained with the blood of Telangana children. That party does not have a leader. There is no CM worth leader. They don’t have the ability to rule, KTR said.

Visionary KCR is the BRS’s CM candidate, who is Congress’s CM candidate nothing but jokers, brokers, buffoons and cheats. KCR is the only voice in Telangana and these elections will decide which party will lead the State for the future of children, he added.