KCR will end uncertainty prevailing in country: Koppula

Jagtial: SC Development and Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that BRS party has ushered in a new era in the country, which could be guided by a new agenda.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the parties which ruled the country till now have failed to develop the nation. Telangana State would leap forward in the path of development under TRS regime.

He said that Telangana has become a model for the country as CM KCR was implementing welfare programmes in a unique manner. KCR is a leader with great vision and answered those who criticised him by achieving separate Telanagana. There is uncertainty in the country and the CM is moving forward at the national level to overcome this situation. The schemes being implemented in Telangana need to be implemented across the country and the people of other States want it, Eshwar said.

He expressed confidence that the decision taken by CM KCR would achieve sensational results at the national level. People were happy about TRS party becoming BRS to fight against BJP, which was working to break the country.

The BJP at the Centre is selling the public sector companies and trying to privatise the power sector. BRS has emerged as an alternative political force, the Minister said and questioned why Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu were not implemented by the Centre.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, DCMS Chairman Srikanth Reddy, District Library Chairman Chandrasekhar Goud, Dharmapuri MPP Chitti Babu participated in this press conference.