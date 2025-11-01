KCR will occupy gaddi again, in next 500 days, predicts KTR

Hyderabad: Allegingthat the Congress government has destroyed the state within two years, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked people not to worry stating that KCR would become Chief Minister of the State once again in the next 500 days - and these 500 days would pass in no time.

Several All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen leaders and workers joined the BRS here at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. After welcoming them into the party, KTR said that this by-election was a contest between ‘Car’ and a ‘Bulldozer’ and between ‘Car and Bekar’. He said that Congress leaders may offer Rs 5,000 to each voter. Take the money and vote for the BRS. He said that Congress leaders should be grabbed by the necks and forced to fulfill their promises of a monthly pension of Rs2,500, a tola of gold under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, and other commitments

The BRS leader said that a thorn must be removed with another thorn, and similarly, cheaters must be defeated through deception. He added that this government was unable to provide even rice, let alone a tola of gold. He pointed out that the former KCR government had given 3,500 double-bedroom houses in Jubilee Hills alone. However, the Congress party was demolishing the homes of the poor with bulldozers and giving concessions to the rich.

Rao expressed confidence that Maganti Sunitha Gopinath will be elected as MLA on November 14 and, after becoming MLA, she will stand with the people of the area to address their problems.

KTR also expressed his anger that some Congress leaders were threatening the people. However, he said that no one should be afraid of them. He assured the people that they will always stand by them. He said that the people and BRS workers should work courageously. KTR urged them to vote for the car symbol and make Maganti Sunitha win with a huge majority.