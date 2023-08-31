KCR’s master strategy to win Kamareddy

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has prepared a foolproof poll strategy to win from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency from where he will contest the elections for the first time. Eying to win the seat by at least one lakh vote majority, the BRS chief has been analysing political issues in the Assembly segment which was considered as one of the BRS party’s strongholds in the state.

As part of the preparation of the election strategy, KCR had recently reviewed the status of the implementation of the development programmes and welfare schemes in the segment. While KCR’s daughter and MLC Kavtiha and a group of leaders have already taken up political activity to galvanise the party local leadership and workers in the segment, the BRS chief paid special focus on how to win the hearts of nearly 1.70 lakh voters while countering the opposition Congress and BJP in the constituency.

The Kamareddy Assembly constituency, which was considered as the Congress bastion before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, has been the stronghold of the ruling BRS as the local leader from BC community Gampa Govardhan was elected for three consecutive times. In 2009, he was elected MLA on TDP ticket and joined the BRS during the intensified Telangana movement. After the bifurcation, Govardhan was elected MLA in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. The BRS dropped incumbent Govardhan from contesting in 2023 as party chief KCR jumped into the election fray as the BRS candidate.

Leaders said that a majority of the BC voters and a section of the minorities have been the strong BRS vote bank in the constituency. Congress candidate and former minister Shabbir Ali Mohammed, who lost the elections in three consecutive elections, was losing his popularity and now only a small section was supporting him. After KCR announced his candidature from Kamareddy, people have already come in big support of the BRS chief. More than 10 villages have already adopted unanimous resolutions to support KCR in the ensuing Assembly elections. “The BRS chief will start holding meetings with the local leaders soon and resolve political issues, if any, before the election notification is issued. KCR will also depute BRS teams to the constituency to keep a close watch on the political activity of the Opposition parties at the ground level,” a senior leader said, adding that the BJP is planning to field a popular leader against KCR.



The BRS local leadership is already making efforts to keep the flock together from being poached by the rival parties during the election time. As the elections are just three months away, KCR has asked the district authorities to complete the pending works and reach out to the poor who were waiting for the release of welfare benefits.