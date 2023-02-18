KCR's pet schemes bearing fruits

Hanumakonda: Even though River Godavari is not far away, Telangana experienced a severe drought. It's totally different after the formation of Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, heaping praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on Godavari.

He along with Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani planted saplings as part of KCR's 69th birthday celebrations in the Balasamudram Park here on Friday.

Vinay said that KCR shut the mouths of his detractors who predicted a doom in Telangana if the Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. "Much to the dismay of all, Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country. It's not an exaggeration to say that several States in the country were implementing the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by the Telangana Government," Vinay said.

Referring to the success of Haritha Haram, State Government's flagship programme to promote afforestation, Vinay said that according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, Telangana has a forest cover of 21,214 square kilometres. There was an increase of 632 square kilometres between 2019 and 2021, which is the second highest increase in forest cover in the country, he added. He said that the park in Balasamudram will be developed on par with the best. The park will be christened as KCR Park, he added. He said that people in Telangana want to see KCR as the Prime Minister, and that day is not far away.

Earlier, Vinay offered special prayers at the historical Bhadrakali Temple for the wellbeing of KCR. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Farmers Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and Kalpalatha Super Bazar vice-chairman Shafi were among others present.