Live
- PL Stock Report: Greenpanel Industries (GREENP IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Muted performance - BUY
- First genetically engineered mice fight Covid, like young & healthy humans
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
Just In
KCR's Rajashyamala Yagam continues on second day, Yatra seva to be performed
The Rajashyamala Yagam performed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli is continued on the second day.
ERRAVALLI: The Rajashyamala Yagam performed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli is continued on the second day.
As part of the rituals, the priests would perform Rajashyamala Yantra Puja, in which KCR and his spouse will personally participate under the auspices of Visakha Sharadapeetham priest Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra Swamy, along with Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santhosh.
During the Yagam, the Goddess Rajashyamala manifests in the form of Sivakama Sundari Devi. About three lakh Rajashyamala shlokas are being chanted, and the Shulini Durga Kavacha is recited eleven times.
Additionally, Indra Sukta Homa and Navagraha Sukta Homa are being performed for the well-being of the entire world. The Yagam also includes the Subrahmanya Kavacha Yagam, accompanied by root mantras and Shadavarana.