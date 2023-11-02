KCR's Rajashyamala Yagam continues on second day, Yatra seva to be performed

ERRAVALLI: The Rajashyamala Yagam performed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli is continued on the second day.

As part of the rituals, the priests would perform Rajashyamala Yantra Puja, in which KCR and his spouse will personally participate under the auspices of Visakha Sharadapeetham priest Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra Swamy, along with Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santhosh.

During the Yagam, the Goddess Rajashyamala manifests in the form of Sivakama Sundari Devi. About three lakh Rajashyamala shlokas are being chanted, and the Shulini Durga Kavacha is recited eleven times.

Additionally, Indra Sukta Homa and Navagraha Sukta Homa are being performed for the well-being of the entire world. The Yagam also includes the Subrahmanya Kavacha Yagam, accompanied by root mantras and Shadavarana.







