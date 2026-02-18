Keep manpower, machines ready for use at Sanathnagar TIMS: Damodar

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha, who inspected the work of Sanathnagar TIMS Hospital on Tuesday, directed the officials to ensure that the machines made available with advanced technology were fully useful for the patients and to keep the necessary doctors and other staff ready for this.

The Minister held a review at the TIMS Emergency Block with senior officials of the departments of medical, fire, pollution control, water, electricity, R&B and others. The Minister instructed the officials to get ready with all preparations in the hospital with all the facilities by Ugadi. There should be no interruption in the water and power supply to the hospital, and there should be a 24-hour supply, he said.

The Minister instructed the Fire Department officials not to compromise on fire safety and to conduct a complete inspection of all floors. He inspected the arrangements such as the reception area, help desk, OP counters, waiting hall, OP consultation rooms, diagnostics, in-patient wards, pharmacy etc. He directed the officials to have OP and pharmacy counters according to the number of patients.

The Minister inspected CT scan, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and other machines and wanted the officials to have professionals to operate this benefitting the patients.

He suggested the hospital should be prepared with all facilities by Ugadi and work towards providing better medical services to the poor. R&B Special CS Vikas Raj, Health Department Principal Secretary Christina Z Chongtu, PCB Member Secretary Ravi, Water Supply and Sewerage Board JMD Mayank Mittal, DME Narendra Kumar, NIMS Director Beerappa and others participated.