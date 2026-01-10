Key decisions on Tummidihetti Barrage likely in February

Hyderabad: The State government is ready to take some crucial decisions on the construction of the Tummidihetti barrage in February, as preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the barrage under the Pranahita–Chevella project is nearing completion.

Top irrigation officials are reviewing the status of the DPR from time to time in consultation with the private agency entrusted with the responsibility of finalising the project report.

“Eighty per cent of the DPR has already been completed and the remaining work will be finished by the end of January,” officials said, adding that engineering teams have already evaluated two alternative canal alignments.

One option involves carrying water from Mylaram through a 71.5-km gravity canal and a 14-km tunnel to Sundilla, while the second route diverts water through Yellampalli with an intermediate pumping station. Both alternatives are under technical review in terms of cost, hydraulic efficiency, topographical compatibility and energy requirements.

The DPR will provide more clarity on the two options, along with specific recommendations. Officials said the alternatives include a combination of tunnel and open canal sections, but while the first option requires lifting, the second works on gravity flow, making it technically simpler.

A crucial meeting with the Maharashtra government will be held after a detailed study of the DPR. The height of the Tummidihetti barrage will be finalised only after seeking permission from the neighbouring state government.

Sources said state advisor on irrigation Adityanath Das is holding talks with the Maharashtra government on the barrage height and is also sharing updated project details to reach an amicable conclusion during inter-governmental discussions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are already making efforts to meet their Maharashtra counterparts in February or before the start of the Budget session of the Assembly in March.