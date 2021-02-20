X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Awareness prog held on cybercrimes

RPF CI Madhusudhan Rao speaking at an awareness meeting in Khammam on Friday
x

RPF CI Madhusudhan Rao speaking at an awareness meeting in Khammam on Friday

Highlights

Khammam: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Rao said due to negligence and lack of awareness cybercrimes are increasi...

Khammam: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Rao said due to negligence and lack of awareness cybercrimes are increasing in the society. He advised girls and women to be alert about cybercrimes and online cheatings.

An awareness programme on cybercrimes and RPF role in protecting women and girls was conducted at Ambedkar Junior College in Khammam town on Friday. More than 300 girl students attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CI Madhusudhan expressed concern that more women and girls are using internet compared to men and falling in the trap of cyber criminals.

He suggested the students not to use internet more than their need and be alert before opening unknown websites and links. Childline co-coordinator K Srinivas said during lockdown more people were depended on internet and fell in cyber criminals' trap.

He said childline is taking up many awareness programmes to women and girls. Venkey solution CEO Venke Naidu explained online cheatings and crimes through power

point presentation to students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X