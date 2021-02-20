Khammam: Awareness prog held on cybercrimes

Khammam: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Rao said due to negligence and lack of awareness cybercrimes are increasing in the society. He advised girls and women to be alert about cybercrimes and online cheatings.

An awareness programme on cybercrimes and RPF role in protecting women and girls was conducted at Ambedkar Junior College in Khammam town on Friday. More than 300 girl students attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CI Madhusudhan expressed concern that more women and girls are using internet compared to men and falling in the trap of cyber criminals.

He suggested the students not to use internet more than their need and be alert before opening unknown websites and links. Childline co-coordinator K Srinivas said during lockdown more people were depended on internet and fell in cyber criminals' trap.

He said childline is taking up many awareness programmes to women and girls. Venkey solution CEO Venke Naidu explained online cheatings and crimes through power

point presentation to students.