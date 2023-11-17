Khammam: Bhatti charges in a tractor

Madhira (Khammam): Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, claiming that under his ten-year rule, the State has incurred Rs 5 lakh crore in loans, leaving the public questioning the whereabouts of this substantial amount.

Bhatti asserted that the funds have allegedly found their way into the pockets of KCR’s family members and BRS leaders, painting a grim picture of financial mismanagement and corruption within the ruling circles.

Accusing the BRS rulers of colluding with affluent individuals, Bhatti contended that the BRS’ alliance has systematically looted public money, perpetrating injustice against the common people.

Highlighting what he deems as KCR’s questionable decisions, he pointed out the closure of the Indiramma Housing Corporation, leaving citizens without the promised double-bedroom houses. He further criticised the lack of land distribution during KCR’s governance, alleging that it has disproportionately favoured select individuals.

Expressing concern for the citizens who fought for the creation of Telangana, Bhatti questioned whether the struggle was for the people or for landlords. He emphasised that due to the BRS government’s failure in providing two-bedroom houses, multiple families were now residing in each Indiramma house provided by the previous Congress government.

The Congress party’s candidate assured the public that, if elected, they would promptly implement its Six Guarantees. He reaffirmed the Congress’ commitment to farmers, claiming credit for irrigation projects that facilitate farming and casting doubt on the effectiveness of the much-touted Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation scheme.

In a concluding statement, Bhatti pledged that the Congress would strive to establish ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ once in power, criticising the BRS rulers for allegedly making empty promises without delivering tangible results over the years.