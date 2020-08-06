Khammam: CLP leader Bhatti fires on TRS government

Khammam: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka fired on the TRS government at a press meet at the party office in Khammam town on Wednesday. He appealed to the TRS government to close the belt shops immediately across the district keeping in view the raising corona positive cases day-by-day. People in large numbers are coming to the belt shops at the border villages, thus increasing the virus cases, he added.



Vikramarka alleged that the TRS government had failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The increasing cases in the State is the best example of how the government is working. When the people in the State are living with Covid fear, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao didn't stepped out of his farmhouse and didn't take any responsibility,' he pointed out.

The Congress leader said the testing centre, which was launched by Health Minister Eatala Rajender is not focussing on Khammam main hospital. Stating that there is no staff in all the government hospitals across the State, he demanded immediately filling of staff and doctors in all hospitals. He further added that quarantine centres in the district are in bad condition, causing inconvenience and problems to the Covid patients.

The CLP leader appealed to the government not to play games with people's lives. The government should concentrate on how to prevent coronavirus and protect the people. He also demanded immediate setting up of more ambulances, medicines and equipment in all government hospitals in the district.

Earlier to the press meet, Vikramarka inspected the main hospital in Khammam and interacted with health staff.

District Congress president Puvvala Durga Prasad, party leaders and others accompanied the CLP leader.