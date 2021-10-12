  • Menu
Khammam: CPI protests UP farmers' killings

CPI leaders protesting against the Central government over the controversial farm laws in Khammam on Monday
CPI leaders protesting against the Central government over the controversial farm laws in Khammam on Monday 

Several Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and workers staged demonstration on Monday against death of four innocent farmers who were killed after a car ploughed through them at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Khammam: Several Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and workers staged demonstration on Monday against death of four innocent farmers who were killed after a car ploughed through them at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh. During the protest, the leaders burnt effigy of Central government and expressed their anger.

Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting the accused. They said that the government did not arrest the Union Minister's son who was the cause for the death of four farmers. They demanded immediately to rollout the new farm bills. They said that the BJP government are benefitting the coporate sectors by introducing such farm laws in the country.

CPI leaders B Hemanth Rao, Potu Prasad, J Ujendra Reddy, S Narasimha Rao, SK Janimiya, MD Salam, P Kalavathi, M Srinivas Ra, Y Sabha Siva Reddy, G Laxmi and others participated in the programme.

