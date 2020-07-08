Khammam: Creating awareness on Covid-19 through mimicry, folk art

Madhira (Khammam): 51-year-old mimicry, folk artist and singer Lanka Kondaiah, working as health supervisor, is creating awareness among the rural and illiterate people about coronavirus through dramas and folk songs in the district. Though both the government and the media are giving wide publicity about the coronavirus, still rural and remote people are not fully aware of the dangerous virus, how it spreads, symptoms etc. Delivering his responsibilities as a health supervisor in Madhira health division, L Kondaiah also conducting awareness programmes along with his team during holidays and weekends.



He is not doing these programmes in the wake of Covid-19 spread. In fact, this is not his first awareness programme, but for the last 25 years he has been continuing his volunteer service and creating awareness about TB, HIV, AIDS and other such diseases and government schemes in the district. He does not want to depend on others or any voluntary organisations and spends money from his pocket. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Yogita Rana appreciated his services and felicitated and presented award. After knowing how deadly and life-threatening coronavirus is, Kondaiah plunged into the field and started creating awareness among the rural public. So far, he had visited 29 rural villages and created awareness about the virus through dramas, folk songs and mimicry.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kondaiah said, "I noticed many rural and illiterate people are still unaware of the coronavirus. Then I decided to educate them about the virus and explain in easy methods through performing, songs and mimicry."

Appreciating his services, the Union government had invited him to an international TB summit held in Gujarat a few days ago and presented an award to him.