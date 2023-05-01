Khammam: ‘Dalit Bandhu turns into Aatma Bandhu for the needy’

Khammam : Aimed at the economic empowerment through entrepreneurship of Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Dalit Bandhu scheme, a prestigious scheme launched by the State government, has shown wonderful results, winning laurels for the Khammam district. The beneficiaries are all happy and all praise for the unique initiative Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for bettering their lot.

A total of 3,945 people have been provided with financial assistance totalling Rs 394.5 crore under the first phase of the ambitious scheme. People who were faced with many hardships in leading life as daily wage earners now own either vehicles or business units, following the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. And happiness writ large on their faces, as a result. Khammam district topped the implementation of the scheme after the Huzurabad constituency.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Collector VP Gautham stated, “The project was grounded in the saturation mode in Chintakani mandal in the district in 2021. As many as 3,462 Dalit families received Rs 10 lakh each, thus leading to saturation of the scheme in the mandal. Earlier, the government sanctioned the first phase as a pilot project and provided 483 units in all five constituencies in the district. On the whole, the number of beneficiaries touched 3,945 both in the saturation and the pilot mode, he said.

The beneficiaries were freedom to choose a unit of their choice from a list of 86 different units, depending on their aptitude and experience, the Collector said. At present, there are 126 units in the manufacturing/industry category, 1,806 in the transport segment, 448 in the services sector, 32 in agriculture and allied professions, 786 animal husbandry units, 264 retail shops in 25 villages under Chintanakani mandal. There is a perceptible change in the lives of the Dalits who received support from the Dalit Rakshana Nidhi, the Collector observed.

Testifying to the Collector’s words, a Dalit farmer Chepalamadugu Saidulu said drone technology was being used to get greater yields. The government provided drones under the scheme and gave rentals for spraying pesticides in the field, he said, adding that he was making a good income.

A B Tech graduate who used to work in a private company in the past is now an LED screen supply contractor. T Naresh in the mandal is earning 1 lakh in the marriage season.

A daily wage worker involved in the centring works, A Nageswara Rao has received the Dalit Bandhu aid. Now he himself employees 4 workers and carrying out the centring jobs.

Allaying apprehensions among those who have been left out in the district, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, who monitors the progress Dalit Bandhu units in the district, assured that all the eligible persons would get the aid in a phased manner.