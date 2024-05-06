Live
- Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists
- Constituency Watch: For BJP it’s fight for consolidation while Congress sees an opportunity to regain past glory in Nandurbar
- Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda
- PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI
- Siguler Guff invest Rs 240 crore in Hyderabad-based microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty
- 'BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10', roars PM Modi at Berhampur rally
- Five-year-old boy found dead after being swept away in Texas floodwaters
- Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
- Manipur: Educational institutions close for two days after heavy rains, hailstorm
- End of BJD rule on June 4, says Modi
Just In
Khammam: EVMs and VVPATs testing conducted
Khammam: Khammam Parliament Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector V P Gautham said that all precautions should be taken to avoid any mistakes in the commissioning process of EVMs.
On Sunday, the Returning Officer inspected the commissioning process of EVMs and VVPATs of Khammam and Palair assembly segments being carried out at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Ponnekal, Khammam Rural Mandal.
On this occasion, Gautham said that there should be complete understanding about the connections between the Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPATs and the do’s and don’ts during the commissioning process.
The ballot screen in the ballot unit should be opened, the composition of the ballot papers should be done properly and the ballot screen should be sealed with the address tag. In the ballot unit, up to the required number of candidates and notes should be unmasked. Khammam Assembly Segment Assistant Returning Officer, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsha Surabhi, Palair Assembly ARO M Rajeshwari, and others were present.