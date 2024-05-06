Khammam: EVMs and VVPATs testing conducted

Khammam: Khammam Parliament Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector V P Gautham said that all precautions should be taken to avoid any mistakes in the commissioning process of EVMs.

On Sunday, the Returning Officer inspected the commissioning process of EVMs and VVPATs of Khammam and Palair assembly segments being carried out at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Ponnekal, Khammam Rural Mandal.

On this occasion, Gautham said that there should be complete understanding about the connections between the Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPATs and the do’s and don’ts during the commissioning process.

The ballot screen in the ballot unit should be opened, the composition of the ballot papers should be done properly and the ballot screen should be sealed with the address tag. In the ballot unit, up to the required number of candidates and notes should be unmasked. Khammam Assembly Segment Assistant Returning Officer, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsha Surabhi, Palair Assembly ARO M Rajeshwari, and others were present.