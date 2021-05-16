Khammam: Explosive materials worth Rs 15.60 lakh seized, five held

Khammam: Police seized huge quantity of explosive materials worth Rs 15.60 lakh, a car, an auto rickshaw and Rs 45,400 cash and arrested five persons.

The accused were identified as B Sudarshan Rao and M Upender of Teldarpalli in Khammam rural mandal; Nakkaboina Srinu of Kodumuru in Chintakani mandal in Khammam district; and N Purnachander Reddy and M Ramesh of Mudugulapalli in Nalgonda district, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said Task Force and Khammam rural police arrested three persons for illegally possessing sulphur during a raid at Warangal crossroads in the city.

Two others were taken into custody at Pittalavarigudem in Khammam rural mandal. 35 sulphur bags, 12 black powder bags, 15 mixed gunpowder bags, 30 boxes of boosters, five boxes of gelatine sticks, 950 detonators, 1500 metres of fuse wire and other material, the CP said.

Two others, Bodapatla Rajendra Prasad and Ithagani Srinivas of Teldarpalli were absconding. A case under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act was booked against the accused in Khammam rural police station.