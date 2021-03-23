Khammam: Govt employees cheer, say thankful to CM KCR forever

Khammam: Employees of various government departments celebrated as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced 30 percent of salary fitment and extension of retirement age to 61 years here on Monday.

Employees association thanked Chief Minister for announcing fitment and increase in retirement age. They performed a milk shower on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's photo. Speaking on the occasion, the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers' Association president P Ramaiah said, "With the government announcement of fitment and retirement age, all employees are happy and have decided to work with commitment in future and would be responsible for their job."

They also thanked the District and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who took initiation in this regard.

Speaking to the media about the fitment and increase in retirement age, Ajay Kumar said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is committed to his word and took the decision in favour of employees."

He said all employees would be thankful to the Chief Minister forever. He also thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of employees.