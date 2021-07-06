Khammam: Harvest Public School management conducts 'Haritha Haram' programme

Khammam: Harvest Public School management and staff conducted Haritha Haram programme in the school premises here on Monday.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka launched the drive by planting saplings. Speaking on the occasion, she appealed to students and staff to participate in Haritha Haram programme and extend support to the government. She explained uses of plants and how they protect the environment.

Harvest Educational Institution Correspondent P Ravi Marathi said the school has been conducting plantation programme every year and protecting them with special care.

Principal R Parvathi Reddy, teachers and staff also participated in the programme.