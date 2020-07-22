Khammam: Maoists torch two vehicles in Bhadrachalam Agency

Khammam: After almost one year gap, the Maoists have resorted to violence in Bhadrachalam agency area. On Wednesday, Maoists have torched two vehicles of road works that were going on between Tippuram - Battinapalli villages in Cherla mandal, which is 15 km away to Chhattisgarh State border and 10 km away from Cherla mandal headquarters.

According to information, about 10 armed Maoists reached the work spot in the early hours of Wednesday and asked the staff to leave the place. Later, they poured diesel on the road roller and dozer and burnt them. While leaving the place, the Maoists asked the staff and locals to make success the Martyr's Memorial Week celebrations, which will be conducted from July 28 to August 3.

The Officials said block tap road works for a stretch of 5 km was taken up with a cost of Rs 5.40 crore between Tippapuram to Battinapalli village under left wing extremism scheme. R&B department has completed 70 per cent of the works, which commenced three months ago.

This is the first incident reported in this year in Bhadrachalam division. The Maoists had killed former MPTC N Srinivasa Rao of Peddamidisileru village branding him as a police informer. For the last few months, the Maoists apparently shifted their focus on Manuguru division and not taking up any activity in Bhadrachalam division except spreading pamphlets and erecting banners.

According to sources, on July 15 about 10 Maoists escaped after exchanging fire at Mallepallitogu forest area in Manugur division. A police officer said that Maoists are resorting to violence only to divert police forces' attention from the escaped Maoists in Manugur division.

After knowing the incident, additional forces of CRPF deployed in the spot and combing operations were launched to trace out the escaped Maoists. Bhadrachalam agency police were alerted and doing vehicle checking in all mandal headquarters and had sealed border areas.