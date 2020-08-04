Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expresses displeasure over delay of development works

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed displeasure over the delay in the construction of new Municipal Corporation building in Khammam. Along with Mayor G Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, he inspected the construction works going on at Gattaiah Centre in the city on Tuesday and directed the municipal officials to take steps for the completion of the building construction by the end of December.



The Minister sought to know why the works that were started two years ago were not progressing at the expected pace. Works must be executed keeping the deadline and the building should be ready for inauguration by December, he said.

Ajay Kumar asked Mayor Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi to conduct a meeting with the contractor once in a week to review the work progress and to submit a report.

The Minister also inspected the works related to street vendors complex being constructed with an expenditure of Rs 23 lakh at integrated vegetable and meat market at NSP camp area in the city.

He wanted the works to be complete by August 15. Ajay Kumar told the officials to complete all development works under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits on war footing. He warned the officials and contractors against any laxity in executing the construction works and warned that those contractors, who delay the works will be blacklisted.

The Minister directed the municipal and irrigation officials to make efforts to develop Khanapuram tank and suggested of constructing a bund around the tank and to develop a park with greenery, lighting and approach road for the use by the locals. Later in the evening, Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 2.48 crore to about 248 families in the municipal corporation limits.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj, MLAs L Ramulu Naik and S Venkata Veeraiah, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Khammam TRS office in-charge RJC Krishna and others were present.