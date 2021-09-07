Khammam: Podu land farmers move national BC panel

Khammam: Following the arrest of women farmers over their agitation on the Podu land issue in Yellanna Nagar in Konijerla mandal in Khammam district on August 7, the National Commission for Backward Classes summoned District Collector, forest officers and police officers involved in the case to its office on Monday.

It is learnt that the issue sent shock waves as many as 21 women farmers including two lactating mothers and four tribal women were arrested and 70 other women farmers remanded last month.

Reacting to the Podu land issue, district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana had complained to the National Commission for Backward Class. Based on the complaint, the officers concerned were summoned for hearing at the BC Commission office in Delhi on Monday.

However, as per the orders BC Commission office, eight BC women farmers accompanied by former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana (petitioner) and general secretary Shyam Rathod attended the hearing in the presence of Achry Thalloju, a member of BC Commission.

During the hearing, the women farmers narrated the incident and informed that they had been depending on the cultivation in Podu land for the last 30 years and demanded strict action against the officers involved in the case. They also alleged that were harassed by the jail staff after they were arrested. Reacting to the absence of the officers, the Commission expressed its anger.

Addressing the media, Sudhakar Reddy said that the Commission decided to hold a hearing in Yellanna village next month. It is learnt Sudhakar Reddy had also extended a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to the farmers.

Galla Satyanarayana conveyed special thanks to the party State chief MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for extending support in the case. He said that the MP assured the women farmers of justice.