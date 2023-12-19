Khammam: Ponguleti reviews development works

Khammam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Minister of State for Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations sought a detailed report on Mission Bhagiratha regarding the provision of drinking water at the grassroots level. Speaking at a review meeting held at the new collectorate meeting hall on Monday, Ponguleti scrutinised key areas in Palair constituency including Panchayat Raj, Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Double Bedroom, Medical, Registration, and Excise departments.

The Minister expressed keen interest in the allocation of electricity hours and urged officials to provide accurate calculations across departments. Additionally, he inquired about the progress and challenges faced by projects under the National Highway and the construction status of the Nursing College.

In the Panchayat Raj sector, Ponguleti highlighted the need for proposals to be submitted for the construction of buildings in Gram Panchayats. “There are 143 Gram Panchayats of which only 95 have their own buildings and 43 buildings under EGS are in various stages of sanctioning works,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of responsible land distribution under the Sitarama project, aiming to benefit the surrounding villages. Addressing housing initiatives, the Minister urged the Roads and Buildings Department to expedite the completion of 97 houses in various stages across five colonies, with a specific target set for completion by Sankranti in two colonies.

Furthermore, the Minister stressed the meticulous examination of position certificates and passbooks, calling for corrective measures to rectify any inaccuracies. The allocation of double bedroom houses, whether through Gram Sabha or lottery, was also highlighted for a detailed report submission.

Ponguleti concluded the meeting with a commitment to working collaboratively. He outlined the forthcoming reforms in revenue, land, and various sectors, asserting that effective administration occurs when everyone collaborates for the greater good.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key officials, including District Collector VP Gautham, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier, Additional Collector of Local Bodies B Sathyaprasad, District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh, Additional DCP Prasada Rao, and various officers at Divisional and Mandal levels from Palair Constituency.