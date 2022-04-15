Khammam: Puvvada inaugurates Indus Hospital

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who inaugurated Indus Hospital, emergency, trauma and critical care centre, greeted Dr Ramesh Reddy for starting a healthcare facility.

The hospital which has general medicine, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, psychiatrics OMFS, radiology etc. wings is located near Narasimha Swamy temple road.

Khammam Mayor Neeraja, DCCB chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam and SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar were among others present.