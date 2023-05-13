Live
Khammam: Resonance students secure top marks
Highlights
Resonance Public School- Sri Nagar students got top results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations, informed directors RV Nagendra Kumar and K Neelima.
Khammam : Resonance Public School- Sri Nagar students got top results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations, informed directors RV Nagendra Kumar and K Neelima. K Vennela and V Naveen scored 472 marks each and M Jevan Raj secured 467 marks, Sai Manogna 441, V Harshith 438, P Sumanth 433, CH Jaswanth 428, N Harika 425, CH Ganesh 420, Janani 419 and Dhanush 415. Others too reported good marks. The directors said 11 students got 400 marks and 100% students passed the exams. Management members, principal and staff congratulated the students who succeed in the examinations.
