Khammam sports three synthetic tennis courts

Khammam : Great news for the people of Khammam and the tennis lovers that the city has all facilities to host national-level tennis tournaments as it now has three synthetic tennis courts at Sardar Patel Statdium.

The tennis courts will be inaugurated on Saturday by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who had sanctioned Rs 93 lakh for three latest tennis courts at the stadium.

The tennis courts with synthetic surfaces were built as part of a large sports complex at the Sardar Patel stadium. The SATS (Sports Authority of Telangana State) funded 9.5 lakh for its development.

District Youth and Sports Officer ( DYSO) M Parandhama Reddy informed that the tennis courts work is completed and also construction of spectators gallery, washrooms and other facilities.

According to All India Tennis Association ( AITA) norms, for any city to host a national-level tennis tournament, it is mandatory to have at least three tennis courts with national standards in a sports complex.

Thus the city can now host national-level tennis tournaments due to the availability of three tennis courts. The flood lighting system has been built at the tennis court complex so that day and night matches can be held, according to DYSO.

He stated that there are approximately 40 trained tennis players in the city, and that certified coach Kailash is available to train the players. He stated that all arrangements would be made in a lavish manner, including dressing rooms, locker rooms, and washrooms.

According to Minister Ajay Kumar, the government has been supporting sports and games. Sardar Patel Stadium is outfitted with cutting-edge technology to provide the best training to local athletes, allowing them to perform at state and national competitions.