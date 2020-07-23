Khammam: Tanks, reservoirs overflow as heavy rains continue

Khammam: Tanks, streams and reservoirs in the erstwhile Khammam district are overflowing following the continuous downpour during the past 24 hours.

Majority of the mandals in the district have received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. Khammam urban received a rainfall of 11.4 mm while Kothagudem received 32.2 mm and Palwancha witnessed 42.8 mm rainfall.

As a result, many low-lying areas and main roads in both the districts were inundated with rainwater leading to disruption of traffic. Standing crops at many places were submerged. There were no reports of human or cattle loss.

Due to continuous rains in the catchment area of Kinnerasani project, there was an estimated inflow of 8000 cusecs into the project, informed Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy. He advised the residents of low-lying areas to be cautious as water would be discharged from the project.

Similarly, Taliperu reservoir near Cherla was also receiving huge inflows following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh State and two gates of the project were lifted to discharge 1358 cusecs, the officials informed.

The water level in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district reached 15 feet on Thursday morning. The coal production in open cast mines of SCCL in Kothagudem, Manugur, Yellendu and Sathupalli areas was affected due to the rains.