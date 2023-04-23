Khammam: Where are 2 crore jobs? Congress poser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Khammam : Khammam Congress party city convener Mohammed Javeed questioned BJP and BRS governments over the unemployment issue and asked where are the jobs and where are your promises to fill the jobs in Central and State government.

Speaking to media people after participating in a programme here, on Saturday, Javeed called up on the party leaders and workers to make to success Niridyoga Nirasana Deeksha on the 24th led by the Congress party here in the city. He informed State party chief A Revanth Reddy and other State party leaders will also participate in the programme.

He said that it was only under the Congress regime that the youth were happy and were getting jobs. After that, there had been no jobs under the BJP and BRS regimes, he added.

He recalled the promises of BJP and BRS party in the elections. He asked where are the two crore jobs and 'Inti-Inti' jobs in their regimes, as their leaders have promised.

Javeed said both BRS and BJP government cheated the people in all the aspects, and they failed to implement and fulfill their poll promises.

The Congress leaders said that the Chief Minister KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made many speeches, capturing people's attention and influencing them to vote for their parties. However, after coming to power these leaders have not been interested on people's welfare, he added.

He said Rahul Gandhi's Haath-Se-Haath Jodo Yatra has been a grand success, and the BJP government is scared and is not able to handle the huge response Congress leader has garnered. He said the saffron party is not able to handle it and have resorted to intimidation tactics and foul play by targeting Rahul Gandhi and suspending him from the Parliament for frivolous causes.

He said the Congress will come to power in State and Centre with a huge majority and asked the people to extend their support to Congress party for coming to power in the State and Centre.