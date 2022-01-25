  • Menu
Khammam: Woman killed in road accident

Khammam: Woman killed in road accident
Khammam: Woman killed in road accident (Representational Image)

Highlights

A woman died in road accident at Wyra in the district on Monday morning.

Khammam: A woman died in road accident at Wyra in the district on Monday morning. According to police, a couple from Chintakani village was going to attend a function. When they reached Pallipadu village under the Wyra Municipality, suddenly the bike they were riding skidded on the road.

The woman who was riding pillion fell down and received grievous head injuries and died on spot.

She was identified as Y Durga (40). Her husband suffered injuries was admitted in a hospital by the local people for treatment.

