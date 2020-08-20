Khanapur panchayat secretary suspended for dereliction of duty

Nagarkurnool: District Collector L Sharman Chavan suspended Khanapur Panchayat secretary for neglecting his duties.

The Collector, who paid a surprise visit to Khanapur gram panchayat on Wednesday, found that panchayat secretary Rajashekhar didn't took up any of the government programmes in the village under Palle Pragathi and showing total negligence towards his duties.

After learning that there is nil development in the village, the Collector expressed his dissatisfaction and immediately issued suspension orders against the panchayat secretary.

He said it is the duty of panchayat secretary to implement various programmes, which the government has taken up to develop villages by spending lakhs of rupees. Negligence of officials in delivering their duty will not be overlooked, he warned.