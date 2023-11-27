Kharge fumes at party workers for distubing his speech

Hyderabad: Mallikarjuna Kharge, the national president of the Congress party lost patience during the election campaign. He became serious on his own party leaders. He expressed anger that he was talking loudly to himself without paying attention to it. “If you want to listen to the speech, stay or else leave, Kharge fumed”.

The video of this incident has now gone viral on social media. Sharing this video, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malaviya commented that even the party chief and party's common worker do not respect Kharge because of his name. He commented that Kharge suddenly burst like this because of the helplessness he felt as he did not get recognition and respect as the president of the party.





This is not unusual. Kharge ji, despite being the Congress President, is humiliated in all his public meetings. He helplessly screams and shouts at his workers, who don’t give him the requisite respect.

The Gandhis have reduced him to a rubber stamp President. His photos had… pic.twitter.com/7YltgerCMG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2023





Congress party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge has come to Telangana for assembly election campaign. Addressed the Congress campaign meeting held at Kalwakurthi. On the other hand, some people argued loudly, ignoring what he was talking about. Kharge suddenly became serious with this. "If you want to listen to the speech, sit down. Otherwise, leave." But don't disturb like this. Get out' he commented. The video of these comments has now gone viral on social media.

