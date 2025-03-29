Kidney stone removal surgery performed on 90-yr-old

Hyderabad|: A 90-year-old woman from Jainath Mandal underwent a successful kidney stone removal surgery at Adilabad RIMS Hospital.

The patient Ankath Pintubayi was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Upon diagnosis, doctors identified the cause of the pain as kidney stones. Using advanced laser technology (Retrograde Intrarenal Laser Surgery), the medical team successfully removed the stones without causing any damage to the kidneys, providing the patient with much-needed relief from her pain.

The patient is currently recovering well, as per the update provided by the medical team at RIMS Hospital. Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha extended his appreciation to the doctors for their expertise and efforts in saving the patient’s life.

The Minister further emphasised the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services in public hospitals and urged citizens to place their trust in the services provided by government medical professionals.