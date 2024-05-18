Kisan Cong urges Kishan Reddy to secure funds for TS from Centre

Hyderabad: Kisan Congress national vice president Kodanda Reddy has lambasted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for failing to bring funds from the Centre despite the fact that Telangana is facing severe drought.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Kodanda Reddy said, “In Telangana, 97 people died due to natural calamities, but Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who represents from the State, did not conduct even a single review meeting over the situation”.

The Congress leader said that as the Lok Sabha elections were completed in Telangana, Kishan Reddy should go to Delhi and bring funds from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking all measures to meet the drinking water crisis in Telangana and has also consulted with the Karnataka government to ensure that the people do not face any problems in accessing drinking water.