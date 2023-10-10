Kisan Grameen Mela gets underway in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In the presence of thousands of farmers Kisan Grameen Mela-2023 got under way here on Monday.

Mela convener P Sugunakar Rao, members of the Prime Minister’s MSP Committee, farmers’ leaders Pasha Patel and chairman of Karimnagar Dairy, Binod Anand inaugurated the event.

More than 100 stalls set up in the fair were visited. Advanced machinery, innovative inventions and products of various companies were displayed at the fair. In the meeting held on this occasion, Kisan Jagran president P Sugunakar Rao said that in the past the governments had ignored those who used to organise agricultural exhibitions to inform the farmers of new things.

The members of the Prime Minister’s MSP committee, farmer leaders, Pasha Patel said that the ecological balance has been damaged not only in our country but also in the world. Libya has been badly damaged due to the rain that has fallen in one day equal to 50 years. Also in our country, some days of heavy rains and some days of lack of rain will affect the crops. He warned that there is possibility of crop failure and danger to human survival. He suggested that the solution for this is to plant trees extensively for environmental protection. Binod Anand, another member of the Prime Minister MSP, said that farmers should not think about freebies and to help others, only then the country’s economy will move forward. He appreciated Sugunakar Rao for organising this fair to benefit the farmers of Karimnagar district.

KVK scientist Venkateswara Rao said that the farmers should not limit themselves to growing crops but should also work in the related fields of vegetables, fruits and dairy. Lakshmi Narayana, a scientist, explained the measures to be taken by the farmers to prevent the pink bollworm on the cotton crop.