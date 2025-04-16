Kishan, Bandi seek MEA’s intervention in Telanganites’ murder by Pakistani

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressed the murder of a Telangana resident in Dubai on Tuesday. Upon learning that two individuals from Telangana had been stabbed to death by a Pakistani man in Dubai, Union Minister Kishan Reddy wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He expressed his shock at the news that two Telangana residents, who had migrated to Dubai for work, were murdered.

“According to various media reports, a Pakistani man committed this atrocity. Both victims were employed at a bakery in Dubai, and two other Telugu individuals were injured in the attack. The assailant, who also worked at the same bakery, reportedly committed the act out of religious hatred, attacking indiscriminately with a knife while shouting religious slogans,” Kishan Reddy stated in his letter. He requested Jaishankar’s intervention to facilitate the return of the victims’ bodies to India as soon as possible. While addressing the media on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy noted that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar responded promptly.

Following his instructions, officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai visited the Bur Dubai Police Station to gather details about the case. “On April 11, the investigating police informed Indian government officials that an intentional murder case had been registered in connection with this incident,” Kishan Reddy reported. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar added that a Pakistani man working in the bakery had brutally killed the two Telangana residents and injured two others. However, he mentioned that the forensic report regarding the incident was still pending, which would delay the process further. He assured that all necessary arrangements would be made to bring the bodies back to India promptly. The Indian authorities have urged the investigating officers in Dubai to expedite the process.

Sanjay Kumar also reached out to the family members of the deceased, Prem Sagar, to extend his condolences. He inquired about the incident and assured them that efforts would be made to repatriate the bodies of Prem Sagar and Srinivas as quickly as possible. He committed to supporting victims’ families and ensuring that justice is served. Officials from the Foreign Ministry have communicated with their counterparts in Dubai, and the Union Minister has instructed Home Ministry officials to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy mentioned that he had spoken with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Telangana State government. Following this, the office of the State Chief Secretary sent a message to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, requesting their intervention to return the mortal remains to the state as soon as possible.