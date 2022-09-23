Kishan Reddy dedicates a new railway line between Medak - Akanapet to the nation

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy dedicated New Railway Line between Medak – Akanapet Railway Stations to the Nation and flagged off the inaugural passenger train from Medak Railway station to Kacheguda Station on Friday.

Medak MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs M. Padma Devender Reddy and Raghunandan, Medak Municipal Chairman T. Chandrapal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Kishan Reddy also inaugurated a new booking office at Medak Railway station. South Central Railway (SCR) Incharge General Manager (In-Charge) Arun Kumar Jain and other officials were also present.

The Akanapet - Medak New Railway line stretches for a distance of 17.2 km. The new line project has been completed with an approximate cost of Rs. 205 crores on a cost-sharing basis between Railways and the Government of Telangana, bearing 50% each of the total cost. This line provides direct connectivity between Medak and Secunderabad, the Capital city region of Telangana. Medak Railway station constructed as part of the new railway line is the terminal station and the Goods shed has been constructed to facilitate freight operations. The new line will also boost the socio-economic development of Medak and nearby areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy stated that Medak – Akanapet New line is one the most prestigious projects and a long cherished dream of the people of the Medak district. He stated that the new line will be beneficial for the people especially the farmers as it will connect the district headquarters town of Medak with the main rail route of Secunderabad – Nizamabad - Aurangabad and beyond towards Mumbai. The line heralds a new dawn in the region opening new avenues in terms of passenger and freight operations, he added. Further, the Hon'ble Union Minister informed that the new line will assist in extending the market for agricultural and industrial products of the region. Essential commodities like food grains and fertilizers can now be transported in a fast, economic and safe means, he stated.

The Union Minister also informed that Medak Railway Station has been provided with all necessary Passenger amenities for the convenience of rail users and 3 major bridges, 39 minor bridges, 13 RUBs and 01 ROB have been constructed as part of the project. Further, Shri G. Kishan Reddy stated that 298 Kms of new lines have been commissioned in Telangana State and 221 Kms of the existing track has been strengthened by converting to double line, third line and fourth line sections. He also informed that 1,149 Track Kms of track in Telangana have been electrified during the last 8 years.

Addressing the gathering, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) stated that the Akanapet – Medak new line heralds a new growth in the rail infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity in the State of Telangana. He stated the project will immensely benefit the people of Medak and will open new vistas of growth for the region. The Medak – Kacheguda Daily passenger train will strengthen the connectivity of this region with the capital city of Telangana and other parts of the country, he added.