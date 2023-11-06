  • Menu
Kishan Reddy graph soars

Kishan Reddy graph soars
BRS party candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy met with the elders of Suraj Nagar Colony of Turkayanjal municipality as part of the assembly election campaign.

Attracted by the development programmes of the BRS government, around 50 people joined the party. Later, 100 youth from Bandaravirala also joined the BRS party in the presence of Kishan Reddy.

