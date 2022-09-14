Kishan Reddy inaugurates 3 lifts at Sitafalmandi railway station

Hyderabad: The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated three lifts at Sitafalmandi Railway station on Tuesday.

G Kishan Reddy, said, "that Sitafalmandi Railway station is one of the important stations in the twin cities. The station also has multiple platforms and the lifts will provide convenient mobility to passengers, especially to senior citizens and Divyangjan."

Stretching on MMTS phase II, the Union Minister said works are under progress and very soon the services will be open to the general public, as MMTS phase 1 is benefiting the citizens of the western and southern parts of the city and with the completion of phase II, it will benefit the larger crowd, especially the northern and eastern part of the city.

Further, he said that various railway developmental works have been undertaken in the State including the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station with a cost of Rs 600 crore and the development of the Fourth Terminal station at Charlapalli to ease traffic congestion in the twin cities and in the coming years there is a plan to provide free WIFI service facilities in all the small railway stations in Telangana.

Sharat Chandrayan, Divisional Railway Manager, SCR stated "the Sitafalmandi Railway station is an important urban station with MMTS services. The lifts at the station are situated at the entry side, near the booking office and at platform no. 3 and 4 of the station, which is very convenient for the passengers.