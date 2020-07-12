Kishan Reddy inspects Gandhi Hospital, assures Centre's help in COVID fight

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital, the dedicated COVID care Hospital in Hyderabad to take stock of the ground situation today.

During the visit, Minister interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and patients in the hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided, measures being taken to handle the pandemic besides inspecting the hygiene conditions. Reddy appreciated their efforts and expressed gratitude for their godly service boosting their morale.

Minister assured the patients and the doctors of all possible support from the central government. Later, he handed over fruit juice tetra-packs meant for all the patients and healthcare workers.