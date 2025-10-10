Kishan Reddy launches cancer awareness book in Hindi

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy launched “Maine Cancer Ko Jeeta Hoo,” the Hindi translation of ‘I am a Survivor’, authored by renowned oncologist Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy at an even in the national capital on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Reddy commended the book’s powerful message of hope and resilience, drawn from over 30 years of medical experience and the stories of 108 cancer survivors.

“Cancer is a fatal disease, but this book shows how it can be overcome with self-confidence,” Reddy said, adding that the work dispels myths and provides courage to patients and their families.

Citing alarming statistics, he noted that in 2022 alone, 2 crore cancer cases were registered globally, with 97 lakh deaths. India accounted for over 14 lakh cases, a number that continues to rise annually. In response, the Central Government has intensified efforts to improve cancer care and awareness.

Reddy recalled that Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked in the 2025–26 Union Budget for health and family welfare. As part of a comprehensive cancer mission, 200 day-care centres will be established in district hospitals across the country.

He emphasized the importance of early detection, which can reduce mortality by up to 50%, and advocated lifestyle changes, disciplined eating, and regular exercise as preventive measures. To make treatment more affordable, the government has lifted basic customs duty on life-saving drugs and reduced it to 5% on six critical medicines.

The minister also highlighted ongoing rural screening initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, and the National Health Mission. He urged citizens to support breast cancer patients and reject misinformation.

“Before Viksit Bharat, we should become Arogya Bharat,” Reddy called for a collective commitment to health and self-reliance.