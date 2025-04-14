Live
Kishan Reddy leads BJP bike rally in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar
Union Minister and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy led a grand bike rally in Hyderabad from the BJP party office to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.
Joining him on the rally was MP Dr K. Laxman, who rode pillion on Kishan Reddy’s bike. A large number of BJP workers enthusiastically took part in the rally, displaying party flags and chanting slogans in honour of Dr Ambedkar.
Upon reaching Tank Bund, the leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Babasaheb. Kishan Reddy, MP Laxman, and other BJP leaders offered garlands and observed a moment of respect, recalling Ambedkar’s vision of equality and justice. The rally reflected the party's reverence for the Constitution maker and its commitment to his ideals.