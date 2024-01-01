Kishan Reddy participates in 108th Mana Ki Baat prog

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday participated in 108th edition of PM Modi's Mana Ki Baat programme in Secunderabad.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he extended his New Year greetings to all the people of the State and the country and added that the year 2024 was going to be an important year for the country. He said Parliamentary elections would be held in the country in the new year and added that PM Modi was going to score a hat-trick once again.

“Under the leadership of Modi, development was taking place in all spheres in the country. Many steps are being taken to enhance the self-respect of the people and the prestige of the country. The Modi government is moving ahead with several welfare schemes for the poor. For 500 years, many people have fought for the construction of Ram temple in Ram Janmabhoomi and many people have died.

The people of the country as well as all the Hindus of the world are waiting for the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22,” he said. He said that on the day of the inauguration of the temple, every Hindu should participate in the Prana Pratishth ceremony in every house and in every temple. He said every Hindu should watch the prana pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram virtually with his family members.

He said on January 22, five lamps should be lit in every house of the Hindu and the event should be attended with devotion.