Kishan Reddy to participate in Future Minerals Forum Ministerial Round Table Conference
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 'Future Minerals Forum Ministerial Round Table Conference,' which will be held in the capital of Saudi Arabia. He will leave for Riyadh on January 13, at the invitation of the Saudi Arabian government. The conference will take place over three days, starting on January 14, and will focus on the theme 'Towards Grand Agreement.' There will be extensive discussions on the development of mineral resources during this event.
Besides, the Union Minister will engage in bilateral meetings with the Coal and Mines Ministers from various countries. Union Ministers and CEOs of different companies will also be addressing the conference. The Saudi Arabian government has been hosting this conference for three years, aiming to leverage the global mineral wealth through fruitful discussions about the mineral resources in Saudi Arabia.